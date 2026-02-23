Morepen Labs surges after bagging Rs 825 crore CDMO contract from global pharma firm

Morepen Laboratories zoomed 13.38% to Rs 44.57 after the company announced that it has secured a multi-year contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) mandate valued at approximately Rs 825 crore from a leading global pharma major.

The company stated that the supplies under the said mandate are expected to commence within the next 45 months, with execution scheduled through Q1 of the following financial year, subject to customary operational and regulatory processes.

Morepen Labs further said that this engagement marks one of the most significant single CDMO mandates in the Companys history, as it scales its global manufacturing footprint.

Sushil Suri, chairman & managing director, said: "This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepens manufacturing platform.

We view CDMO as a natural extension of our established API strengths, creating additional avenues of scale, stability, and long-term value creation while continuing to reinforce our core businesses."

Morepen Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products worldwide.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 27.51 crore on a 6.93% increase in revenue to Rs 484.16 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

On the BSE, over 20.92 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the average trading volume of 1.56 lakh shares.

In the last one year, the scrip has lost 12.08% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sesnex and the S&P BSE Healthcare index have gained 11.90% and 9.85%, respectively.

