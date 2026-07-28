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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI proposes that all securitisation notes be issued, held and transferred only in demat form

RBI proposes that all securitisation notes be issued, held and transferred only in demat form

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that all securitisation notes be issued, held and transferred only in dematerialised (demat) form. In separate draft amendment directions issued for commercial banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), the RBI said the changes are intended to improve efficiency, liquidity and transparency in issuance and subsequent transfer of Securitisation Notes (SNs). Under the proposed changes, the issuance, holding and subsequent transfer of securitisation notes under these Directions shall only be in a dematerialised form. The RBI has also proposed that the minimum investment size remain at Rs 1 crore not only when these securities are first issued but also in every subsequent transfer.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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