RBL Bank board to mull fund raising via QIP

RBL Bank announced that its board will consider the proposal of raising of funds on 27 June 2024, through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The fund raising proposal is subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be applicable.

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations.

The private lender's standalone net profit jumped 30.1% to Rs 352.64 crore on 27.08% jump in total income to Rs 4,214.56 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 257.25 on the BSE.

Further, the banks board will also consider the issue of debt securities, in one or more tranches on private placement basis.