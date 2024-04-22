RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.77%, Gains for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.65, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.58% gain in NIFTY and a 10.99% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.65, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 22282.95. The Sensex is at 73435.91, up 0.48%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 7.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23796.8, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

