Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 19.46 points or 0.26% at 7416.17 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.79%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.35%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.08%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.02%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.51%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.76%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.48%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 784.81 or 1.5% at 51597.17.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 133.74 points or 0.88% at 15112.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 164.35 points or 0.7% at 23368.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 496.58 points or 0.64% at 77083.73.

On BSE,1172 shares were trading in green, 2115 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

