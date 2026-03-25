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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC board approves market borrowing programme for FY 2027

REC board approves market borrowing programme for FY 2027

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 25 March 2026

The board of REC at its meeting held on 25 March 2026 has approved market borrowing programme of the company for FY 2026-27 amounting to Rs 1,60,000 crore comprising of bond issuance and external commercial borrowings (Rs 1,40,000 crore) , short term loans (Rs 10,000 crore), commercial paper (Rs 10,000 crore).

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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