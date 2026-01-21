Persistent Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 7% QoQ to Rs 439 cr

Persistent Systems declined 4.32% to Rs 6,069 after the company reported a 6.79% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 439.4 crore despite of 5.52% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3778.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations jumped 17.82% and 23.38% respectively in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 654.01 crore, up 6.03% QoQ and 35.68% YoY. The exceptional item comprised the impact of new labour code charges amounting to Rs 89.02 crore during the quarter.

Excluding the one-time impact of the new labour code charges, EBIT came in at Rs 631.78 crore, registering an 8.2% sequential growth and a 38.6% year-on-year increase.

In dollar terms, the company has recorded revenue of $422.5 million (up 4% QoQ). In constant currency terms, the revenue is higher 4.1% sequentially.

The order booking for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025, was $674.5 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $501.9 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent: We delivered sustained performance, achieving our 23rd sequential quarter of revenue growth with 4.0% quarter-on-quarter and 17.3% year-on-year growth. This was accompanied by an EBIT margin of 16.7%, excluding a one-time impact of ~2.3% arising from the New Labour Codes. In line with this performance, we are declaring an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.

Our performance reflects a deeper role in strategic client programs and sustained demand for data, cloud, and digital engineering across our core industries. This momentum is reinforced by our inclusion among Indias Most Valuable Brands by Kantar BrandZ.

We are also applying Agentic AI within our own operations, as a customer zero to improve productivity and speed adoption at scale, an approach further validated by our recognition as a Microsoft Frontier Firm.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. The record date for dividend has been fixed as on Tuesday 27 January 2026.

In addition, to achieve entity rationalization and operational efficiency within the group, the Board of Directors approved the transfer of 100% shareholding in Persistent Systems Germany GmbH and Persistent Systems France S.A.S. from Persistent Systems, India, to Aepona Group, Ireland, subject to the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) in due course.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation.

