Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 20.07 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 67.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.0717.81 13 67.9976.09 -11 OPM %51.3737.62 -46.5543.23 - PBDT3.58-0.27 LP -5.55-1.92 -189 PBT-1.01-4.90 79 -23.60-19.56 -21 NP-4.72-8.06 41 -36.31-24.71 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2025 quarter

GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 5436.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 5436.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon