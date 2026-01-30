Friday, January 30, 2026 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 62.60 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 28.19% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.6073.80 -15 OPM %9.6510.47 -PBDT4.986.80 -27 PBT4.706.52 -28 NP3.544.93 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum to invest Rs 2 cr in startup Maraal Aerospace

Hindustan Petroleum to invest Rs 2 cr in startup Maraal Aerospace

Indian Gas Exchange and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation signs MoU

Indian Gas Exchange and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation signs MoU

Infibeam Avenues rebranded as AvenuesAI

Infibeam Avenues rebranded as AvenuesAI

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance