Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 62.60 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 28.19% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.6073.809.6510.474.986.804.706.523.544.93

