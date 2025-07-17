Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 12.46 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 6.90% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.4612.41 0 OPM %-15.97-21.03 -PBDT4.373.90 12 PBT4.013.54 13 NP3.102.90 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content