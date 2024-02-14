Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 0.42 croreNet loss of Relic Technologies reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.420.37 14 OPM %-7.1413.51 -PBDT-0.010.08 PL PBT-0.060.05 PL NP-0.060.05 PL
