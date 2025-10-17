Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve money contracts 0.90% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 0.90% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 38.09 lakh crore as on October 10, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell 0.9% on the week to Rs 48.10 lakh crore. Currency in circulation surged 8.1% on a year ago basis compared to 6.7% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.3% so far while the reserve money has eased 0.4%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

LTIMindtree Q2 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 1,401 cr

NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

