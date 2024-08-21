Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2024.
Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 6.30% to Rs 264.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 46753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50972 shares in the past one month.
Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 5.53% to Rs 28.86. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23978 shares in the past one month.
Compucom Software Ltd lost 5.33% to Rs 31.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31986 shares in the past one month.
NGL Fine Chem Ltd shed 5.21% to Rs 2325.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 646 shares in the past one month.
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 1009.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

nykaa, beauty care, personal care, cosmetics

Nykaa surges 19% on heavy volumes; stock at highest level since Oct 2022

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties to triple revenue to Rs 3k cr by FY27; double bookings

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

china Flag, China

China has cut permits by nearly 80% for new coal power plants: Greenpeace

Shipping container, Red Sea

Ship not under command after attacks target it in Red Sea: British military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon