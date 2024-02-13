Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 53.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 159.31 crore
Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 53.71% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 159.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales159.31133.91 19 OPM %3.0014.23 -PBDT7.9620.73 -62 PBT3.2018.89 -83 NP7.6116.44 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Global Top Five Leading Testing Instruments Manufacturers

VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

15,000 Testers Await The World's Biggest Virtual Software Testing Conference - TestFlix

United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 16.83% in the December 2023 quarter

S &amp; S Power Switchgear consolidated net profit declines 74.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 11.36% in the December 2023 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit declines 88.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon