Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 53.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 159.31 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 53.71% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 159.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales159.31133.91 19 OPM %3.0014.23 -PBDT7.9620.73 -62 PBT3.2018.89 -83 NP7.6116.44 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content