Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 53.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 53.71% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 159.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.159.31133.913.0014.237.9620.733.2018.897.6116.44