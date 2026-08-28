RNIT AI Solutions signs Master Development Services Agreement with 1FC Technology

RNIT AI Solutions has entered into a Master Development Services Agreement with 1FC Technology (1FC) for the design, development, integration, testing and deployment of technology solutions forming part of the 1FC digital financial ecosystem, comprising the 1FCode financial and wealth technology solution and the 1FC Insure insurance technology solution.

The engagement represents RNIT's strategic entry into the FinTech, WealthTech and InsurTech domains and extends the Company's Artificial Intelligence, digital identity, software engineering, analytics and systems-integration capabilities into the BFSI technology ecosystem.