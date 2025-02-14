Business Standard

Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 45.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 259.88 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 45.46% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 259.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 273.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales259.88273.31 -5 OPM %19.7319.26 -PBDT54.9756.85 -3 PBT45.2450.03 -10 NP20.1937.02 -45

