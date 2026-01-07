Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Simandhar Impex Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2026.

Rollatainers Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1.8 at 07-Jan-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Simandhar Impex Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 47.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7620 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd surged 17.88% to Rs 37.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9441 shares in the past one month.

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd jumped 14.46% to Rs 2.77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27701 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd exploded 13.76% to Rs 297.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18537 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex drops 255 pts; auto shares slides

Dev IT gains on strategic alliance With XDuce

Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre begins its market journey with a steady heartbeat

Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

