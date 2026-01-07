Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops 255 pts; auto shares slides

Sensex drops 255 pts; auto shares slides

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade as geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns tempered optimism over the earnings outlook, keeping the Sensex and Nifty just shy of record highs.

The Nifty traded below 26,150 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past six consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 254.63 points or 0.29% to 84,809.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 77.70 points or 0.30% to 26,101.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,928 shares rose and 2,044 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty lower; Nifty Pharma at 52-week high; Balu Forge falls 13%

Oil imports constituted 89 per cent of India’s total expenditure on Russian fuels, with coal making up the rest. (Representative Image)

Up to 50 mn barrels of Venezuela oil to US: Impact on China, oil prices

lenovo

Lenovo aims to double India business in 3 years; bets on AI, smartphones

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality

Gujarat Kidney shares rise 10% in trade; here's what's boosting rally?

US visa, US immigration, green card

US visa: How an Indian applicant cleared a B1/B2 interview smoothly

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.02% to 10.02. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,235, at a premium of 134 points as compared with the spot at 26,101.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 60.5 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 0.67% to 28,729.30. The index rallied 4.81% in the past six trading session.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 2.26%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.45%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.93%), Exide Industries (down 0.91%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.87%), Bosch (down 0.85%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.53%), Uno Minda (down 0.36%) and TVS Motor Company (down 0.35%) declined.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (up 0.83%), Eicher Motors (up 0.38%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.25%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dev Information Technology (IT) shed 0.17%. The company announced strategic alliance with XDuce to accelerate growth in North America.

Welspun Corp rose 0.29%. The company announced that it has secured a new export order for the supply of large-diameter coated line pipes for projects in the Americas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dev IT gains on strategic alliance With XDuce

Dev IT gains on strategic alliance With XDuce

Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre begins its market journey with a steady heartbeat

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre begins its market journey with a steady heartbeat

Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon