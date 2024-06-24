Route Mobile zooms on enabling WhatsApp-based ticketing for metros in major cities

Route Mobile jumped 8.51% to Rs 1,659.30 after announcing a partnership with Billeasy E Solutions to extend Whatsapp-based ticket booking feature for Nagpur, Pune and Hyderabad metros in addition to Delhi.

Currently, 15 cities in India have active Metro services, and Route Mobile has already enabled this solution for four of them making it the largest enabler in the domain.

Ticket booking on WhatsApp involves creating advanced solutions and the latest features like web views and payment integrations. To use this service, the user has to chat with the official WhatsApp account of the metro, follow the simple instructions like selecting from and to stations and number of tickets and make the payment via their preferred payment method (UPI, Net banking, Credit or debit cards).

Upon successful completion, the user will receive the tickets as a WhatsApp message in the form of a link that will open the QR ticket which they can present at the time of entering the station and complete their journey.

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banksand financial institutions, e-commerce entities and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 13.3% to Rs 88.10 crore despite of marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,017.03 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

