RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 786.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 143.09 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 786.33% to Rs 117.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 143.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 109.03% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 653.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 582.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales143.09126.99 13 653.43582.05 12 OPM %17.8116.32 -24.4322.02 - PBDT30.3722.23 37 171.71134.91 27 PBT25.0017.74 41 150.28117.84 28 NP117.3513.24 786 183.2487.66 109
