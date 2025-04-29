Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 62.75 crore

Net loss of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 62.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.31% to Rs 29.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 352.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.7554.03 16 352.62288.65 22 OPM %5.995.98 -13.7210.37 - PBDT2.890.89 225 39.5420.44 93 PBT1.62-0.45 LP 34.0115.27 123 NP-1.401.14 PL 29.3314.79 98

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

