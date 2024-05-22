Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 73.49 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 44.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 237.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 46.47% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 73.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.73.4976.96237.01259.6525.3018.4623.3619.8622.8015.1764.0552.4021.0512.9555.6543.7116.2011.0644.5435.23