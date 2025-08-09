Ruchi Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 858.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 10.93 croreNet profit of Ruchi Infrastructure rose 858.44% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.939.90 10 OPM %36.0536.16 -PBDT10.794.21 156 PBT7.881.65 378 NP7.380.77 858
