Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 43.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 228.81 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor rose 43.11% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 228.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 48.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 891.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 843.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales228.81233.43 -2 891.34843.97 6 OPM %10.1012.52 -11.8214.21 - PBDT20.8123.16 -10 90.6990.54 0 PBT13.3715.87 -16 60.9761.27 0 NP12.889.00 43 48.3143.11 12
