Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Multiplus Holdings rose 6.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.04% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.400.41 -2 1.631.59 3 OPM %80.0073.17 -84.6682.39 - PBDT0.320.30 7 1.381.31 5 PBT0.320.30 7 1.381.31 5 NP0.320.30 7 1.031.12 -8
