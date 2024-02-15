Sensex (    %)
                        
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 5.01 crore
Net loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.010 0 OPM %-180.040 -PBDT-9.251.20 PL PBT-9.281.17 PL NP-9.150.99 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

