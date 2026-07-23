Sanathan Textiles updates on its capacity expansion initiatives

Sanathan Textiles provides an update on its ongoing capacity expansion initiatives. The expansion of Technical Textiles yarn manufacturing at the Company's Silvassa facility from 9,000 MTPA to 18,000 MTPA is in the final phase of execution and is progressing towards commercial commissioning. Civil works have been completed and the requisite plant and machinery is installed.

The Company expects to commission the expanded capacity and commence commercial production in August 2026. The increased capacity is expected to support the Company's integrated manufacturing platform and its ability to address evolving market requirements.