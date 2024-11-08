Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 45.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 524.00 croreNet profit of Sanofi India declined 45.99% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 524.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 490.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales524.00490.70 7 OPM %22.8423.13 -PBDT121.60123.80 -2 PBT112.60114.60 -2 NP82.20152.20 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content