Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 475.40 croreNet profit of Sanofi India declined 7.54% to Rs 76.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 475.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 524.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales475.40524.00 -9 OPM %28.2322.84 -PBDT138.70121.60 14 PBT129.60112.60 15 NP76.0082.20 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content