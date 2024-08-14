Sanstar consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.43% to Rs 290.88 croreNet profit of Sanstar rose 17.01% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.43% to Rs 290.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales290.88304.36 -4 OPM %9.437.56 -PBDT24.7020.85 18 PBT21.5318.41 17 NP16.5114.11 17
