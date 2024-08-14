Sanstar consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.43% to Rs 290.88 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sanstar rose 17.01% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.43% to Rs 290.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.290.88304.369.437.5624.7020.8521.5318.4116.5114.11