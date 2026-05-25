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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanstar Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sanstar Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd, Excelsoft Technologies Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd and Prostarm Info Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2026.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd, Excelsoft Technologies Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd and Prostarm Info Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2026.

Sanstar Ltd lost 10.65% to Rs 104.16 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30880 shares in the past one month.

 

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 355.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4501 shares in the past one month.

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd crashed 8.83% to Rs 89.81. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69152 shares in the past one month.

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Satia Industries Ltd corrected 8.26% to Rs 58.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3495 shares in the past one month.

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd dropped 7.59% to Rs 144.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27631 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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