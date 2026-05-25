Next Call of Duty title to be set in Modern Warfare universe: What's coming

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has confirmed that it is working on a new Call of Duty title set in the Modern Warfare universe, signalling the beginning of a new phase for the studio under newly appointed co-studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O’Hara. In a statement shared through the studio’s official channels, the executives said the team is focused on building the “definitive Modern Warfare” experience.

While the company stopped short of revealing an official title, the announcement strongly hints that the next major Call of Duty release could be a new Modern Warfare entry, which is widely rumoured to be Modern Warfare 4.

The studio said its upcoming project reflects a renewed focus on creativity, precision, and delivering what it described as the best entertainment in the industry. In an accompanying video message, Grigsby and O’Hara confirmed that Infinity Ward is leading development on the next Call of Duty game, while also saying that more details will be shared later.

New Modern Warfare game in development

Although Infinity Ward did not officially use the name Modern Warfare 4, several reports suggest that the next mainline Call of Duty title following Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will continue the Modern Warfare storyline. The latest announcement appears to reinforce those expectations.

The upcoming title is expected to launch exclusively on current-generation hardware. Activision has already confirmed that future Call of Duty releases will no longer support older consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The new Modern Warfare game is therefore expected to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems.

Changes coming to Game Pass releases

The announcement also comes amid broader changes to how Call of Duty games are distributed across subscription services. Microsoft recently confirmed adjustments to its Xbox Game Pass strategy for the franchise.

According to statements made by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, future Call of Duty titles will not launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Instead, upcoming entries in the franchise will arrive on the subscription service during the following holiday season, potentially around a year after their initial launch.