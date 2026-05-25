ASUS launches first AiO PC powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Details

ASUS has launched the new VM441 AiO PC in India, introducing what the company claims is the industry’s first all-in-one desktop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-series processor. The desktop features a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen display with 178-degree viewing angles, 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and 300 nits brightness. The VM441QA AiO PC is powered by the Snapdragon X processor which features a dedicated NPU for 45 TOPS (Trillion operations per second) performance.

The company previously introduced several Snapdragon X series chip-powered laptops under its Zenbook and Vivobook lineup as part of Microsoft’s broader push toward Copilot+ PCs and AI-focused Windows devices. With the VM441 AiO, ASUS is now extending that Snapdragon and Copilot+ PC approach beyond laptops and into the all-in-one desktop category.

ASUS VM441 AiO: Price and availability

ASUS VM441QA AiO (512GB): Rs 1,01,990

ASUS VM441QA AiO (1TB): Rs 1,11,990

According to ASUS, the VM441 AiO will be available through ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS E-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, ROG Stores, and authorised ASUS retail outlets across India. As for the offer, Consumers can also avail no-interest EMI options for up to 12 months through select bank and NBFC partners, along with cashback offers of up to Rs 2,500 on eligible bank cards.

ASUS VM441 AiO: Details

The ASUS VM441 AiO features a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen display with 178-degree viewing angles, 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage and 300 nits brightness. The all-in-one desktop also comes with an ultra-slim 22mm stand and adjustable tilt support, helping reduce desk clutter while maintaining a compact footprint.

Asus VM441 AiO is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor paired with up to 45 TOPS NPU AI performance. ASUS said that the system is built as a Copilot+ PC, allowing users to access AI-powered features and faster on-device processing for multitasking and productivity workflows. The company said the device is designed to handle everyday workloads, AI-assisted tools, communication apps and entertainment tasks more efficiently while maintaining responsive performance.

The VM441 AiO includes dual 3W front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a bass-reflex design. ASUS noted that the setup is intended to improve audio output during movies, music playback, and video calls.

For video conferencing and security, the device comes with a built-in 5MP IR camera supporting Windows Hello facial recognition. ASUS has also included a physical privacy shutter and AI-powered camera enhancements for video calls.

The PC additionally supports AI noise cancellation to reduce background noise during meetings and online communication. For connectivity, the Asus VM441 AiO has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. The system weighs 5.47 kg.

ALSO READ: Google posts Chromium browsers' proof-of-concept exploit code without a fix ASUS bundles the VM441 AiO with a wireless keyboard and mouse inside the box. The company is also offering lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB of OneDrive cloud storage.

ASUS VM441QA AiO: Specifications