Saregama India Ltd rises for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 435, up 13.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.47% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 13.24% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 435, up 13.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Saregama India Ltd has gained around 26.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1408.25, up 3.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 615.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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