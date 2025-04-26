Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 10.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 100.33 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 10.44% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 100.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.49% to Rs 62.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 427.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales100.33105.84 -5 427.10383.26 11 OPM %21.6217.96 -20.9215.09 - PBDT20.2520.97 -3 103.8872.97 42 PBT14.1315.06 -6 78.8645.08 75 NP12.6911.49 10 62.3632.91 89
