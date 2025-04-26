Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.34% to Rs 9.24 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 18.99% to Rs 85.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.61% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 75.52% to Rs 372.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.2414.29 -35 372.27212.09 76 OPM %-597.19-378.59 --45.63-80.67 - PBDT92.0662.40 48 88.3168.02 30 PBT86.5658.58 48 70.5054.29 30 NP85.0871.50 19 61.2998.24 -38
