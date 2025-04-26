Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 0.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 0.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 579.56 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 0.91% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 579.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 472.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 136.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 2080.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1830.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales579.56472.72 23 2080.291830.56 14 OPM %11.9913.45 -12.7413.64 - PBDT65.9361.64 7 252.26238.01 6 PBT47.7145.57 5 185.19177.62 4 NP34.4434.13 1 136.38130.69 4

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

