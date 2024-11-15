Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 345.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 345.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.553.47 521 OPM %89.9822.48 -PBDT0.960.49 96 PBT0.670.18 272 NP0.490.11 345

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky logo

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Truck

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon