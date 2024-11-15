Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 345.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 521.04% to Rs 21.55 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.553.47 521 OPM %89.9822.48 -PBDT0.960.49 96 PBT0.670.18 272 NP0.490.11 345
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content