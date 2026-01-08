Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infra gains as toll collections climb 12% YoY to Rs 754 cr in Dec'25

IRB Infra gains as toll collections climb 12% YoY to Rs 754 cr in Dec'25

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.27% to Rs 42.90 after the company, along with its Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 12% jump in toll revenue to Rs 754 crore in December 2025 compared with Rs 675 crore in December 2024.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra, said, IRB Group continues to see strong and consistent traffic growth, driving robust toll revenue growth for the month of December 2025, supported by healthy GDP expansion. He further said. The consistently strong growth trend reflects underlying buoyancy that is here to stay, and with nationwide economic activity picking up along with revenue from new TOTs and completed BOT assets coming on stream in the coming months, we expect toll revenue momentum to accelerate even further.

IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.

 

The company reported a 41% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.82 crore on a 10.42% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,751.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

