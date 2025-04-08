Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 1,366 pts; Nifty above 22,550; IT shares rally

Sensex jumps 1,366 pts; Nifty above 22,550; IT shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The frontline indices traded with major gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,550 mark. IT shares advanced after declining in the past three trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 1,366.33 points or 1.87% to 74,504.23. The Nifty 50 index added 402.30 points or 1.84% to 22,580.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.77% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,974 shares rose and 778 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 9.66% to 20.59. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 22,615.25, at a premium of 35.25 points as compared with the spot at 22,580.

Also Read

Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

PBKS vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11, players stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible 8- The Final Reckoning Trailer released, where to watch

Exam results, results

PSEB 5th Class Result 2025: PSEB Class 5 Results to be out soon

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 out: KSEAB 12th Exam Results declared today

The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 43 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 38.6 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rallied 2.42% to 33,460.90. The index tumbled 7.78% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Mphasis (up 3.7%), Infosys (up 2.96%), LTIMindtree (up 2.6%), Coforge (up 2.53%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.12%), HCL Technologies (up 1.72%), Wipro (up 1.61%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.34%), Persistent Systems (up 0.96%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.43%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure surged 9.86% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power, has won a tender worth Rs 78.54 crore from Madurai City Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu.

Arkade Developers advanced 4.09% after the company announced that it has registered a development agreement for cluster redevelopment in Borivali West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 865 crore.

Sobha added 2.19% after the companys total sales value jumped 22.1% to Rs 1,835 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Over Rs.33.65 lakh crore sanctioned to more than 52 crore MUDRA loan accounts in last ten years

Over Rs.33.65 lakh crore sanctioned to more than 52 crore MUDRA loan accounts in last ten years

Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 22% YoY in Q4

Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 22% YoY in Q4

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dolphin Offshore gains after arm inks lease pact with Ballast Shipping

Dolphin Offshore gains after arm inks lease pact with Ballast Shipping

BSE SME Infonative Solutions flunks on debut

BSE SME Infonative Solutions flunks on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon