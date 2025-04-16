Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 98.13 points or 0.13% to 76,636.76. The Nifty 50 index fell 21.50 points or 0.09% to 23,304.90.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.39%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,262 shares rose and 1,224 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.65% to 6,372.05. The index rallied 4.59% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.26%), Central Bank of India (up 2.84%), UCO Bank (up 2.78%), Bank of India (up 2.47%), Indian Bank (up 2.47%), Union Bank of India (up 2.09%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.75%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.59%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.57%) and Canara Bank (up 1.55%) advanced.
Result Today
Wipro (up 0.14%), Angel One (down 0.58%), Waaree Renewable Technologies (up 4.65%), Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (up 1.23%), Swaraj Engines (up 0.64%) and GTPL Hathway (up 1.61%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Stocks in Spotlight:
PB Fintech rose 0.14%. The company said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted an in-principle authorisation to PB Pay to operate as an online payment aggregator.
Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.07%. The company said that it has signed a license agreement viz Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mori Bera, Rajasthan.
Ganesha Ecoshpere declined 2.08%. The company said that it has announced an additional investment of Rs 2.45 crore in its associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain (GRCPL), through a rights issue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content