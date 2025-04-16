Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur's step-down subsidiary to incorporate new entity in the UK

Dabur's step-down subsidiary to incorporate new entity in the UK

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Dabur India has announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Dabur International FZE, will incorporate a new entity in the United Kingdom.

The new UK-based entity will be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur International FZE and will operate in the FMCG sales and distribution sector. As of now, Dabur India does not have any legal entity in the United Kingdom. Therefore, the new entity is being incorporated to carry out the sales and distribution of FMCG products in the region.

The incorporation process is expected to be completed by 15 May 2025. The company will subscribe to the share capital of the new entity at par, amounting to GBP 10,000, divided into 100 shares of GBP 100 each, to be paid in cash.

 

Upon incorporation, the new entity will become a related party to Dabur India by virtue of its ownership structure. Dabur has clarified that, apart from the entities mentioned above, no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the transaction.

The official announcement was made on 15 April 2025, after market hours.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; small, midcaps gain; auto, metal, IT, oil drag

IREDA

Ireda shares jump 7% on posting healthy Q4 nos; PAT up 46%; rev up 37%

Harvard University (Photo: Bloomberg)

Explainer: Trump-Harvard controversy and its impact on students, immigrants

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Here's why investors are dumping Gensol Engineering shares in trade today

The companys consolidated net profit increased 1.6% to Rs 522.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 514.22 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 3.1% YoY to Rs 3,355.25 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The counter rose 0.54% to Rs 476.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IREDA rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 501 cr

IREDA rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 501 cr

Infosys collaborates with Spark New Zealand

Infosys collaborates with Spark New Zealand

Aster DM receives CCI approval for acquisition of shares and scheme of amalgamation

Aster DM receives CCI approval for acquisition of shares and scheme of amalgamation

Wall Street Slips Slightly Amid Trade Tariff Talks and Mixed Economic Data

Wall Street Slips Slightly Amid Trade Tariff Talks and Mixed Economic Data

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather ForecastUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon