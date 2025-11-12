Sensex, Nifty trades with major gains; IT shares advance for 3rd day in row

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 457.96 points or 0.55% to 84,329.28. The Nifty 50 index added 143.56 points or 0.46% to 25,840.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.55%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,366 shares rose and 1,325 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) were currently trading at Rs 120.74 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.74% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.
Also Read
The stock was listed at Rs 114, exhibiting a premium of 14% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 120.92 and a low of 112.02. On the BSE, over 192.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Q2 Result Today:
Hindustan Aeronautics (up 0.39%), Asian Paints (down 0.23%), Tata Steel (down 0.50%), Info Edge India (up 2.09%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.27%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.68%), Lloyds Metals and Energy (down 1.23%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 0.45%), IRCTC (up 0.82%), Cochin Shipyard (1.69%), Endurance Technologies (up 1.98%), Indraprastha Gas (up 0.30%), Cohance Lifesciences (shed 0.12%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (shed 0.12%), Deepak Nitrite (up 0.11%), Eris Lifesciences (down 0.73%), Century Plyboards (down 0.79%), Ircon International (up 1.44%), Data Patterns (India) (up 1.19%), Afcons Infrastructure (up 0.79%), Lemon Tree Hotels (up 0.88%), Jyothy Labs (down 0.70%), Varroc Engineering (down 0.16%), HG Infra Engineering (up 1.36%) and SpiceJet (down 0.29%) will announce their quarterly results today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 1.37% to 36,611.25. The index rallied 4.25% in three consecutive trading session.
Mphasis (up 1.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.74%), LTIMindtree (up 1.72%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.45%) and Infosys (up 1.37%), Persistent Systems (up 1.36%), Wipro (up 1.06%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.85%), Coforge (up 0.81%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.69%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Premier Explosives advanced 0.72%. The company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 16.40 crore for the supply of commercial explosives to an international client.
BSE jumped 4.35% after the exchange posted a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 3.07% after the companys standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content