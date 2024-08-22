SEPC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2024. Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SEPC Ltd crashed 4.72% to Rs 21.79 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 84.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 4.23% to Rs 2929.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6931 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd lost 3.79% to Rs 1319.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17855 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plummeted 3.58% to Rs 234.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd fell 3.53% to Rs 3187.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4384 shares in the past one month.

