Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SEPC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2024.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
SEPC Ltd crashed 4.72% to Rs 21.79 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 84.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 4.23% to Rs 2929.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6931 shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd lost 3.79% to Rs 1319.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17855 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plummeted 3.58% to Rs 234.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ethos Ltd fell 3.53% to Rs 3187.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4384 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi meets Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, holds talks on bilateral ties

stock market trading

Transformers and Rectifiers bags $16.8 mn orders; shares hit upper circuit

airline flight aviation

International airlines suspend flights amid rising Middle East tensions

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hold steady; IT, auto and oil & gas indices under pressure

adani power energy sector

Adani Power shares fall 3% amid report of stake sale by Promoter group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon