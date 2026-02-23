SEPC records consolidated order book of Rs 10,455 cr as on 31 Dec 2025

SEPC announced that the company's consolidated order book stands at Rs 10,455 crore as on 31 December 2025. On standalone basis, the order book stands at Rs 7,255 crore, representing a multifold increase from 4,501 crore as on 31 March 2025.

The standalone order book of Rs 7,255 crore is strategically diversified across structurally supported sectors:

 - Mining: Rs 2,991 crore (≈41%)

 - Construction: Rs 2,609 crore (≈36%)

- Water &: Rs 911crore (≈14%)

- Power: Rs 600 crore (≈8%)

 - Roads, Oil & Gas & Others: Balance portfolio

Of the consolidated Rs 10,455 crore order book:

 - Domestic Projects: Rs 5, 055 crore (≈48%)

 - International (SEPC): Rs 2,200 crore (≈21%)

 - International (SEPC FZE): Rs 3,200 crore (≈31%)

