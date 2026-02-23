SEPC records consolidated order book of Rs 10,455 cr as on 31 Dec 2025
The standalone order book of Rs 7,255 crore is strategically diversified across structurally supported sectors:
- Mining: Rs 2,991 crore (≈41%)
- Construction: Rs 2,609 crore (≈36%)
- Water &: Rs 911crore (≈14%)
- Power: Rs 600 crore (≈8%)
- Roads, Oil & Gas & Others: Balance portfolio
Of the consolidated Rs 10,455 crore order book:
- Domestic Projects: Rs 5, 055 crore (≈48%)
- International (SEPC): Rs 2,200 crore (≈21%)
- International (SEPC FZE): Rs 3,200 crore (≈31%)
