Servotech Power hits upper circuit on Rs 102-cr order win

Servotech Power Systems was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 102.45 after it received significant order for nearly 1500 DC fast EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and other EV charger OEMs worth Rs 102 crore.

It will also promote decarbonized mobility and cater to the evolving needs of the sustainable automotive industry, stated the company.

The order is valued at 102 crore and involves two charger variants of 60 kW and 120 kW.

Sarika Bhatia, director of Servotech Power Systems, said, We are confident that our high-quality and technologically advanced DC fast EV chargers will help to establish e-mobility touchpoints, optimize transactions, improve availability, simplify discovery, and facilitate navigation for EV users.

Servotech Power Systems is engaged in the end-to-end manufacturing, procurement and distribution of a range of high-end yet advanced solar products, medical devices as well as energy-efficient lighting solutions. Having forayed into the EV market recently with the launch of high-tech EV charging equipment, the company intends to establish EV charging tech infrastructure pan India.

The company reported 71.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.11 crore on 39.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 52.01 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scope of the work includes manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritizing deployment at HPCL's retail outlets. Additionally, Servotech will also manufacture and supply the rest of the chargers to EV charger OEMs.