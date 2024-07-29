Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 1767.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 185.04% to Rs 46.29 croreNet profit of Shah Metacorp rose 1767.20% to Rs 23.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 185.04% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.2916.24 185 OPM %7.45-4.80 -PBDT3.472.22 56 PBT2.641.28 106 NP23.341.25 1767
