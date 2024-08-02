Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shakti Pumps (India) wins order of Rs 558.16 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has received Letter of Intent from the Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh for 12,537 pumps for the entire state of Uttar Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme (Phase-III). The total value of the work order is approximately Rs. 558.16 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 31 March 2025. The order is to be executed in a phased manner on the basis of quantities defined under the letters of proceed (once received).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 results: Revenue from ops up 7% at Rs 815 cr

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; Hockey- IND 0-0 AUS in 1st quarter

Of record 72.8 mn ITRs filed, over 50 mn opted for new tax regime: I-T dept

NCLAT approves Byju's settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea

40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon