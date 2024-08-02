Shakti Pumps (India) wins order of Rs 558.16 cr

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Shakti Pumps (India) has received Letter of Intent from the Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh for 12,537 pumps for the entire state of Uttar Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme (Phase-III). The total value of the work order is approximately Rs. 558.16 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 31 March 2025. The order is to be executed in a phased manner on the basis of quantities defined under the letters of proceed (once received).