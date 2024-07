Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shakti Pumps (India) has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA) for 1,200 nos of Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) at various locations across the State of Maharashtra under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs. 33.47 crore.