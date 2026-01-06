Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Algoquant Fintech list on NSE

Shares of Algoquant Fintech list on NSE

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Effective 05 January 2026

Algoquant Fintech commenced trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) from 05 January 2026. This marks a significant milestone, establishing dual listing on both NSE and BSE, and is expected to enhance liquidity, visibility, and accessibility for investors.

The company's entire issued, subscribed, and fully paid-up equity share capital of 28,10,96,028 shares has been admitted for trading on the NSE's Capital Market segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ONGC forays into ethane shipping with JV partner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Japan

ONGC forays into ethane shipping with JV partner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Japan

Tata Motors PV skid as cyber incident & tariffs dent JLR Q3 volumes

Tata Motors PV skid as cyber incident & tariffs dent JLR Q3 volumes

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

Adani Ports records 9% YoY growth in Dec'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 9% YoY growth in Dec'25 cargo volumes

DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon